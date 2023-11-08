Motorcyclist Dies Following Tuesday Night Crash in SE Lincoln

LINCOLN—(KFOR Nov. 7)— A 21-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash early Tuesday evening in southeast Lincoln.

In a release sent to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say officers were called to 70th and Nebraska Parkway around 6pm about a motorcycle versus SUV collision. As officers arrived at the scene, they took over life-saving measures on the 21-year-old man after he was thrown from his motorcycle.

Officers provided life-saving measures until personnel from Lincoln Fire & Rescue arrived. The 21-year-old man was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information regarding this crash contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or to stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.