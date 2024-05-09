Motorcyclist Arrested Following Pursuit and Crash in Waverly

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 9)–A 31-year-old Lincoln man is in jail, after he led authorities on a brief pursuit between Lincoln and Waverly on Wednesday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol said in a release to KFOR News a trooper saw a motorcycle speeding on Cornhusker Highway in northeast Lincoln, where a traffic stop was attempted but the motorcyclist took off at a high-rate of speed. Once it left Lincoln, the Patrol said the motorcycle continued on Highway 6 into Waverly and turned into a neighborhood and later crashed in the parking lot at Waverly High School.

The motorcyclist, Jarret Bruckner of Lincoln, was taken to a Lincoln hospital and treated for minor injuries, before he was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, DUI and other traffic violations.