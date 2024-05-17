Motorcyclist Arrested After Narcotics, Gun Found at Crash Scene

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 17)–An update to a story about a motorcycle crash that happened early on May 6 at 70th and Douglas in northeast Lincoln.

According to LPD public information manager Erika Thomas, 40-year-old Jeremy Wilcox of Omaha lost control of his northbound motorcycle and ran into a yard of a home, being ejected. Wilcox was taken to the hospital for his injuries and he apparently was confrontational in the ER, where he spit on staff members.

Back at the scene, officers found cocaine, meth, drug paraphernalia and a handgun, which Wilcox is prohibited from having due to prior convictions. Wilcox was injured after he lost control of his northbound motorcycle, that went into a yard and ejected him.

Wilcox was arrested Thursday after his hospital release and is accused of several drug-related and weapon offenses.