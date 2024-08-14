Motorcyclist Arrested After Monday Night Chase

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–Lincoln Police released information regarding a motorcycle chase which ended in the Haymarket Monday night.

It was just before 7:30PM when the NSP Aviation Support Unit inquired if an LPD cruiser was available in the area of N. Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street for a traffic stop of a motorcycle driving recklessly and observed committing multiple traffic violations. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of South 9th and ‘M’ Streets but the motorcycle rider did not stop and began to flee.

NSP Air continued aerial surveillance of the motorcycle and observed the suspect get off his bike and into a vehicle near 8th and ‘O’ Streets. Officers on the ground ultimately took 26-year-old Dominyk Timmerman into custody and lodged for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.