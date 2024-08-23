Mötley Crüe announces new EP, ‘Cancelled’

Mötley Crüe has announced a new EP called Cancelled.

The three-track collection is due out Oct. 4. It includes the previously released track “Dogs of War,” the title track and a cover of the Beastie Boys song “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).” You can listen to the Beasties cover now via digital outlets.

“Dogs of War” premiered in April and marked the first new song from Mötley since guitarist John 5 joined the band in place of Mick Mars. It reached the top five on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Before that, the Crüe’s most recent release was 2019’s soundtrack to their The Dirt biopic, which featured four new recordings, including the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration “The Dirt (Est. 1981).”

Mötley Crüe will be playing several upcoming headlining shows and festivals, including Louder than Life and Aftershock.

