Motionless in White searches for a “Sign of Life” in new video

Motionless in White has premiered the video for “Sign of Life,” a track off their latest album, Scoring the End of the World.

The clip jumps between frontman Chris Motionless — sporting a new, spiky and purple haircut — leading MIW in an intense performance and footage of him lying down in a hospital bed. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Along with the “Sign of Life” video, Motionless in White has released the deluxe version of Scoring the End of the World, featuring four bonus tracks.

The original Scoring the End of the World, the sixth Motionless in White album, was released in June 2022. It also includes the singles “Masterpiece” and “Werewolf.”

