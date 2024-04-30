Motionless in White playing ﻿’Reincarnate’﻿ album in full at Apocalypse Fest Halloween concert

Motionless in White has announced the return of their Apocalypse Fest, taking place on Halloween, October 31, in the band’s hometown of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

During their set, MiW will be playing their 2014 album Reincarnate in full in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. local time.

A full lineup of support acts will be announced at a later date. For more info, visit MotionlessinWhite.net.

Motionless in White’s most recent album is 2022’s Scoring the End of the World, which includes the singles “Masterpiece,” “Werewolf” and “Sign of Life.”

