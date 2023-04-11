Motionless in White, In This Moment announce co-headlining tour

Motionless in White and In This Moment are teaming up for a U.S. co-headlining tour this summer.

The joint outing, dubbed the Dark Horizons tour, launches July 8 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wraps up August 19 in Albany, New York. The bill also includes Fit for a King and From Ashes to New.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday at noon ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MotionlessinWhite.net or InThisMomentOfficial.com.

Motionless in White released a new album, Scoring the End of the World, in 2022. In This Moment’s most recent record is 2020’s Mother.

