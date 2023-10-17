Motionless in White announces makeup line with Curst Kosmetics

Motionless in White has announced a signature makeup line in collaboration with the company Curst Kosmetics.

In an Instagram post, Curst Kosmetics notes, “This collection is not just officially licensed but also 100% collaborated.”

“MIW had involvement with this whole entire makeup collection from packaging, creating custom shades and design,” the post reads.

Each piece includes a 15 pan eyeshadow palette, eyeliner kit and lipstick, the colors for which will be revealed on October 23. Preorders will open on Halloween, October 31.

For more info, visit CurstKosmetics.com.

