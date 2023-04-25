Motionless in White announces fall headlining tour

Motionless in White has announced a fall U.S. headlining tour in support of the band’s latest album, Scoring the End of the World.

The outing kicks off September 16 with a hometown show in Scranton, Pennsylvania, dubbed the Scranton Apocalypse Fest, and will wrap up October 29 in Boston.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MotionlessinWhite.net.

Prior to the fall dates, Motionless in White will team up with In This Moment for a co-headlining tour beginning in July.

Scoring the End of the World, the sixth Motionless in White album, dropped last June. It includes the singles “Masterpiece” and “Werewolf.”

