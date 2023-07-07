Motionless in White announces deluxe edition of ‘﻿Scoring the End of the World﻿’ album

Motionless in White has announced a deluxe edition of their latest album, 2022’s Scoring the End of the World.

The expanded set, due out September 8, includes the previously unreleased songs “Hollow Points” and “Fool’s Gold” as well as alternate versions of the tracks “Timebomb” and “Porcelain.”

The original Scoring the End of the World spawned the hit “Masterpiece,” which became the first Motionless in White song to reach #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, as well as the single “Werewolf.”

Motionless in White will return to the road in continued support of Scoring the End of the World on the Dark Horizon co-headlining tour with In This Moment, which kicks off Saturday, July 8, in Uncasville, Connecticut. They’ll also launch their own tour in September.

