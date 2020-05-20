      Weather Alert

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Honors Heroes Keeping NE Safe

May 20, 2020 @ 4:23am

KFOR NEWS  May 20, 2020)   MADD Nebraska is recognizing heroes keeping Nebraska safe during the aCOVID-19 pandemic.

Award winners were selected by committee for their strong dedication to keeping Nebraska safe from the dangers of impaired driving and underage drinking. Either through direct law enforcement, prosecution, probation or education and awareness.  These honorees are among the best of our state and will be honored for the outstanding working during the 2019 year. Due to the ongoing state regulations these heroes will be honored in their hometowns later in the year.

Category Winner Agency
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Officer Scott Shymkewicz Omaha Police Department
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Nathan Howe, Deputy Sheriff Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Aaron Kleensang Stanton County Sheriff’s Office
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Trooper Michael Thorson Nebraska State Patrol
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Trooper Benjamin Nguyen Nebraska State Patrol
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Officer Kenneth Morrow Lincoln Police Department
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Individual Officer Lucas Brown Ralston Police Department
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team Troopers Clint Zost, Ben Nguyen, Jamieson Brown, Michael Thorson Nebraska State Patrol
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team Officers Patrick Soltys & Jeremy Zipay Omaha Police Department
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team Lincoln Police Department – Third Shift Lincoln Police Department
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement – Team Sergeant Jeremy Leifeld, Officers Lucas Brown, Luke Batterman Ralston Police Department
Crash Investigation/Reconstruction South Metro Crash Response Team Sarpy Count Sheriff’s Office
Crash Investigation/Reconstruction Investigator Grant Powell Lincoln Police Department
Education & Awareness Law Enforcement – Team Troopers Kevin Chase & Keith Bell Nebraska State Patrol
Law Enforcement – Education & Awareness – Individual Captain Quinn Webb Hall County Sheriff’s Office
MADD Volunteer Kristin Anderson  
Probation – Individual Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision Officer Stacy Strohmyer Lancaster County Probation
Probation – Individual Dustin Niedermeyer Juvenile Probation – District 5
Probation – Individual Steve Hunzeker District 5 Probation

 

Each year in the U.S., more than 10,000 people are killed and another 345,000 are injured in drunk driving crashes. In Nebraska, 71 people were killed in 2017 in alcohol related crashes. The men and women working throughout our state in the criminal justice arena are paving the way to a safer state and a future with No More Victims.

For questions or more information regarding the event or any of the award winners please contact the MADD Nebraska State Office at (402) 434-5330 or by email atsara.draper@madd.org. More information is also available on the MADD website at www.madd.org/nebraska or on Facebook @NebraskaMADD or Twitter @MADDNebraska.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. MADD has helped to save more than 390,000 lives, reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50 percent and promote designating a non-drinking driver. MADD’s Campaign to Eliminate Drunk Driving® calls for law enforcement support, ignition interlocks for all offenders and advanced vehicle technology. MADD has provided supportive services to nearly one million drunk and drugged driving victims and survivors at no charge through local victim advocates and the 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. Visit www.madd.org or call 1-877-ASK-MADD.

