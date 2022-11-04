104-1 The Blaze Logo

Mother, Son Arrested After Drugs, Cash and a Loaded Gun Were Found In West Lincoln Traffic Stop

November 4, 2022 11:47AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Members of the Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon pulled over truck from out of state along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport, where investigators found drugs, a loaded handgun and cash.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said that a Lincoln Police officer pulled over a truck for speeding, straddling the white line and window tint.  Probable cause was developed to search the truck.  Investigators found the following items:

  • 9mm handgun that was loaded, with one in the tube, inside a backpack
  • 146 pounds of raw marijuana
  • 2,892 THC vape pens
  • 179 pounds of hash
  • 1.5 pounds THC wax
  • 97 pounds THC concentrate shatter
  • $1,800 in cash

 

Drugs that were seized by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit on Thursday afternoon, following a traffic stop along eastbound I-80 near the Lincoln Airport. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver was identified as 25-year-old Daxton Kirk, of Alabama, and his mother in the passenger seat was identified as 44-year-old Amy Kirk, of Tennessee.

Daxton Kirk was lodged for possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating drug law.

Amy Kirk was lodged for aid and abet, as well as possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges.

