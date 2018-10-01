Mother of Autistic Child Sleeps Easier

Stacy Stemper of Lincoln is able to sleep a bit easier these days after her 9 year old daughter, Braelyn Malone, became the first autistic child in Lincoln and Lancaster County to receive a rapid response device, which enables trained law enforcement officials to find her in minutes if she wonders. Stacy says her daughter has the cognitive development of a 6 month to 1 year old child, requiring 24 hour supervision. Families linked to Autism helped launch Project Lifesaver Sunday afternoon at the Auld Recreation Center in Lincoln. Contact the Autism Family Network if you have an autistic child that tends to wonder. The AFN is signing up families for the device.

