Mother and Three Children Killed in Fremont Crash

A mother and her three children have died in a three vehicle crash near Fremont.

Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 30 near the West Lake Mobile Home park Saturday night around 5:40 p.m.

The Dodge County Sheriff says an eastbound vehicle driven by 16-year-old Jack Ford stopped to turn into the mobile home park and was hit from behind by an east bound pickup truck driven by 33-year-old German Lopez Saenz. The truck then spun into westbound traffic hitting a car driven by Maria Cristina Menjivar, 32, with three other children inside.

According to family, the three kids are Angel Menjivar, 7, Adrian Menjivar, 8, and Julian Menjivar, 10. According to a family member, Maria Menjivar was also pregnant and due in March. Law enforcement said all four died in the collision.

The family has created a GoFundMe Page to help with funeral expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.

The investigation determined that the woman was not wearing a seat belt. The children were in the back seat and two were wearing seat belts.

Jack Ford and two male passengers in his car were taken to Methodist Fremont Health. No information is available on their injuries at this time.

German Saenz was taken to Methodist Fremont Health and later transported to Nebraska Medicine for his injuries.