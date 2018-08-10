Most Expensive Rock Albums to Make!

Guns N’ Roses spent $13 Million and 10 years to make the bands 6th album “Chinese Democracy” That is insanity. The album has sold more than 2.8 million copies worldwide.

Def Leppard’s album “Hysteria” took $4.5 million to make and sold over 25 Million copies worldwide!

Korn spent 4 million to make their album “Untouchables” most of the money was spent on living expenses for the 15 member band and crew! Put some of that into my account please!

Plenty of concerts coming up for you to grab tickets too. Click on the concerts tab for more info.