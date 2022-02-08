      Weather Alert

Most Disliked Zodiac?

Feb 8, 2022 @ 12:12pm

Whether you know a lot or a little about Zodiac signs there is one sign that is the most hated by everyone one else.

Surprisingly it’s not the diva Leos, moody Cancers, stubborn Taurauses, or even the strangely creative Aquariuses.

The worst zodiac sign in Aries. Why? They are overly competitive, easily bored, and impatient. They don’t have (or rarely use) a filter, and prefer to say and do exactly what they want.

Aries competitive nature can feel cocky and if there is no competition around they will pick a fight!

HILARIOUS – Me? Pick a fight? Aries, That’s ME!

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
2 weeks ago
MONSTER JAM
2 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On