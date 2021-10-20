Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It’s Not)
(KFOR NEWS October 20, 2021) New data is showing the most common places where Covid-19 is spreading.
According to information from the CDC, the most common places Covid is spreading are restaurants and bars, small get-togethers, and crowded outdoor spaces.
The least common places to come in contact with the virus include schools that have mask mandates in place and public transportation.
Of course, the CDC says that the risk of Covid-19 depends on local regulations and transmission rates.
READ MORE: Voices Of Hope’s Annual Shop To Stop Family Violence Week Next Week