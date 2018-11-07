Morfeld Plans Defense Of Medicaid Expansion In Upcoming Legislative Session

Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld is among the group of Nebraska lawmakers supporting Medicaid expansion, telling KFOR NEWS Wednesday if opposing lawmakers and Governor Pete Ricketts try changing the initiative’s language, he’ll launch a filibuster.

“They will be required to have 33 votes, in order to make any changes. There is a super majority that’s already required to change anything that’s put into place by initiative and petition process of the people,” Morfeld said.

He added that will be met with strong opposition. “Based on the results (Tuesday) and the legislative elections they won’t have the votes to do that. So it’s not going to happen,” according to Morfeld.

Senator Morfeld strongly disputes Governor Pete Ricketts’ claim that state money will have to be taken away from K-12 and higher education and property tax relief won’t happen. He says when the legislature debates funding the expansion, he’ll push for using sales tax dollars from online sales…a source he claims it will cover the expense two times over.