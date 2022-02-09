      Weather Alert

Morfeld OK’d For County Attorney Ballot Slot

Feb 9, 2022 @ 3:41pm

Lincoln, NE (February 9, 2022)  Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively has ruled that State Senator Adam Morfeld of Lincoln will be on the ballot this year as a candidate for Lancaster County Attorney.

The Nebraska and Lancaster County Republican Parties had asked that Morfeld be disqualified on the grounds that he’s not a practicing attorney.

Morfeld has a law degree, is in the Legislature, and manages a non-profit group, and argued that those roles make him qualified as a practicing Attorney.

In his reply to the Republican parties, Shively said “There appear to be no directly applicable statutory definitions for this term, and the Nebraska Supreme Court has long acknowledged in different contexts that the concept of ‘practicing law’ eludes a precise, allencompassing definition.”

Shively said he would overrule the Republican objection and place Morfeld’s name on the May 10, 2022, Democratic Primary Election ballot for Lancaster County Attorney.

 

