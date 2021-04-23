More Variant Virus Cases Showing Up In Lancaster County
(KFOR NEWS April 23, 2021) Five additional COVID-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Lancaster County – four are B.1.1.7 also known as the U.K. variant, and one is a California variant. The variants were identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating.
A total of 38 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:
- B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 7 cases
- B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 29 cases
- B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 2 cases
Variants can spread more easily and quickly and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
