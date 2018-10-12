More Traffic Stops…More Drugs and Money Found

Marijuana, mushrooms and vape cartridges were among drugs found this week in 2 traffic stops in central Nebraska. On Wednesday in Buffalo County, a State Trooper found drugs and $130,000 in suspected drug currency. A 31 year old Virginia man went to jail. Also Wednesday in Hall County, a State Trooper pulled over a driver for flicking a cigarette out the window. 2 duffel bags filled with marijuana, THC wax and more than 300 THC vape cartridges. A 26 year old and a 25 year old, both from Des Moines, Iowa, went to jail.

