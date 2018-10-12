More Traffic Stops…More Drugs and Money Found

Marijuana, mushrooms and vape cartridges were among drugs found this week in 2 traffic stops in central Nebraska.  On Wednesday in Buffalo County, a State Trooper found drugs and $130,000 in suspected drug currency.  A 31 year old Virginia man went to jail.  Also Wednesday in Hall County, a State Trooper pulled over a driver for flicking a cigarette out the window. 2 duffel bags filled with marijuana, THC wax and more than 300 THC vape cartridges.  A 26 year old and a 25 year old, both from Des Moines, Iowa, went to jail.

The post More Traffic Stops…More Drugs and Money Found appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Dogs, Owner Involved In Attack Tracked Down Large Amount of Pot, Related Products Seized In Seward County Traffic Stop Man Arrested For A String Of Auto Thefts Senator Sasse on Release of NC Pastor from Turkish Prison State Penitentiary Report NWU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Prairie Wolves Pre-Season No. 1