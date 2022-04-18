More TikTok stupidity

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! High-resolution digital capture of four precision-isolated pieces of extra crispy fried chicken set on a pure white background. One leg, one wing, one thigh and one breast.
I don’t have a TikTok account. I honestly don’t need an account as FB, Instagram are enough.
Lately it seems TikTok users have up’d the stakes with even dumber challenges. What’s the latest stupid trend? It’s called Sleepy Chicken. TikTokers marinate chicken in NyQuil. WTF????
Let’s start with WHY would you do that? Maybe get a hobby or do anything else but follow dumb ideas posted on TT.
Secondly, you’re taking in more NyQuil than recommended, but the chicken often looks undercooked in most videos which is yet another safety concern.
Lastly, you’re a fkn idiot if you do this. Take NyQuil if you’re sick. Eat some chicken if your hungry. Don’t mix the two.