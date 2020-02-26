More Than Ten Illegal Knives Found On Man Seen Checking Door Handles On Homes, Garages
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–A 21-year-old man was found with more than ten illegal knives, when police stopped him near 16th and “B” on Tuesday morning.
Officers were called about a man checking houses and garage doors in the neighborhood. Police say they found a man fitting the description and when they tried to stop him, he took off on his bike. Officers managed to get Ryan Gray into custody, after his bike collided with a police cruiser. A knife had fallen out of his pocket, along with a long bike chain. Investigators found a video game accessory box that had over ten illegal knives, various tools inside of it.
Several small bags of meth were also found. Gray was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.