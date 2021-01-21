More Than 31,000 Register For Vaccine Wednesday
(KFOR NEWS January 21, 2021) As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, , more than 31,000 Lancaster County residents had used the new online COVID-19 vaccine registration form at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) launched the form at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. As of 6pm Wednesday, the site was currently operating with no delays.
“The high volume of first-day registrations is a good indication that local residents are anxious to receive this safe and effective vaccine,” said Health Director Pat Lopez. “The registration is open to all County residents, but those who are in Phase1B – those age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions – are encouraged to register soon.”
Those who do not have online access or who need assistance, may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to register. Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist those who need help to register. The form is available in English and Spanish.
The vaccine is not yet available for the general public, and vaccinations are now being administered only to those in Phase 1A. As vaccine doses become available, those who are registered will be given an appointment to be vaccinated. Appointments for vaccinations are dependent on vaccine supply and are not related to the order in which people register.
Vaccine is not yet available for those under age 16. Families with children age 16 and 17 can call the hotline at 402-441-8006 for more information.
The simple electronic form captures basic information that will be used to help determine when the individual can be vaccinated. The information goes into a secure system and is strictly confidential.
LLCHD will make an announcement when there is enough supply to start public clinics. Vaccinating Lancaster County residents will take time. LLCHD urges the public to be patient and continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and avoid crowded spaces, close contact, and confined spaces.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006, or visit the CDC.org/coronavirus.
