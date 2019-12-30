More Than 1′ Of Snow In Central and Western NE

(KFOR NEWS December 30, 2019) AP – More than foot of snow fell in parts of central and northern Nebraska making travel conditions difficult across much of the state.
I-80 remained closed Monday morning from Grand Island to Lexington. The Nebraska State Patrol had to close sections of Interstate 80 near North Platte and Wood River at different times Sunday because crashes involving semitrailer trucks blocked traffic for several hours. The interstate had reopened by Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service says 15 inches of snow fell near Ansley and 13 inches fell in Broken Bow by Sunday afternoon and snow continues to fall across the area. A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of Nebraska through Sunday evening.
