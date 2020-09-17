MORE TEMPORARY STREET CLOSURES START MONDAY
Lincoln, NE (September 17, 2020) Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, September 21, portions of two streets will be temporarily closed for paving repairs.
Work on northbound Touzalin Avenue between Adams and Fremont streets is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 25.
Work on Fletcher Avenue between North 14th and North 27th streets is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 2. Through traffic is encouraged to use North 14th Street to Superior Street to North 27th Street.
Digital message signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during this work.
For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU at 402-525-7852 or [email protected]. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze traffic mobile app.