More Tax Revenue Collected Than Expected In Nebraska For June
LINCOLN–(AP July 15)–Nebraska state government collected more tax revenue than expected in June and ended its fiscal year with about as much money as expected.
The Nebraska Department of Revenue says it received $509 million in net tax revenue last month, about 3.3% more than the $493 million that had been projected. For the fiscal year that ended in June 30, the state collected a net total of $4.94 billion, which is slightly higher than the $4.93 billion that had been projected.
The estimates of state revenue are from April 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread layoffs and stoked fears about the global economy.