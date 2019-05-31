More Street Projects to Kick Off Monday

Several more street projects are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Monday, June 3, and will affect:

8th Street, between “N” and “O” streets This portion will be closed until 5 p.m. Friday, June 7 for utility work. The sidewalk in this area will also be closed. Lincoln Electric System, Spectrum, and Windstream are removing poles and overhead lines and reinstalling lines underground. Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The eastbound curb lane on Superior Street between 14th and 27th streets This portion will close periodically through October for installation of new underground electric lines. The bike trail on the south side of Superior Street will also be closed and detoured to the north side of the street. Bus stops in the area will be maintained. This work will occur Monday through Friday only, and will be open on Nebraska home football game days. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

The eastbound lane on Randolph Street between 33rd and 35th streets This portion will be closed through June 10 for sewer repairs. Eastbound traffic will be prohibited during the project. Left turns from westbound Randolph Street onto 33rd Street will be prohibited at the intersection. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained.

Two lanes on the south side of “Q” Street, between 11th and 12th streets This portion will be closed for construction of the Lied Place Residences building. The sidewalk will also be closed, and this phase of construction is anticipated to continue through summer 2020. During construction, three lanes will remain open with continued left-turn access. The current southernmost lane will be modified to allow for a wider sidewalk in front of the building, which may include a café and loading area.



Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov or Harry Kroos, LTU, at 402-429-4872 or hkroos@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

