More Staff At State Penitentiary Test Positive For Virus
(KFOR NEWS October 19, 2020) Two more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Both staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Both staff members are self-isolating at home.
NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes, says this brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 178.
147 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
READ MORE: Woman Arrested Following Pursuit, Striking NSP Patrol Unit