More Staff At State Penitentiary Test Positive For Virus

Oct 19, 2020 @ 4:07am

(KFOR NEWS  October 19, 2020)   Two more staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) have  tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  Both staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).  Both staff members are self-isolating at home.

NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes, says this brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 178.

147 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

