More Snow Expected In Southeast Nebraska This Weekend

Another weekend and another winter storm, only this one blows in with strong wind and bitterly cold temperatures.

Early weather models show a pre-storm through southeastern Nebraska later Wednesday into early Thursday, possibly bringing very light snow. Behind it, another stronger storm Friday into Saturday morning that could bring heavy snow, strong winds and bitterly cold arctic air.

Becky Kern, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley, told KFOR News Lincoln could see three to four inches of snow with the storm system moving through Friday into Saturday.

