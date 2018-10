MORE SHOWS? Yes we do. Here’s how you keep up to date with all of the cool concerts, Blaze events and contests…register to be a Blaze Army Member and we’ll text you. Yeah that’s it. We’ll text you the info. To become a dedicated Blaze Army Member, just send us a quick text. Send blaze to 88474 and you’re automatically signed up. It’s free and easy to do. Look for two new Blaze concert text before 12n on Halloween day. Off you go..See you at a show or 3.