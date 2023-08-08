MORE SAW MOVIES?

Over the past few years, the Saw films have been uneventful, but this new film hopes to change the franchise’s fortunes.

The trailer for Saw X has been released, and it marks the return of Jigsaw.

This film will be set in 2005 when Jigsaw became the character many feared after fake doctors told him they’d removed a cancerous tumor, and he later found out different.

Once he discovered their scheme, he kidnapped each doctor and forced them to play self-mutilation games.