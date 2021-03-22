More Saltillo Road Closings For South Beltway
(KFOR NEWS March 22, 2021) Weather permitting, beginning today (March 22nd), the intersection of South 68th Street/South 70th Street and Saltillo Road will be closed through July. A local closure of the intersection is required to complete the work of the Lincoln South Beltway, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Traffic should use South 54th Street and Roca Road as alternate routes.
The NDOT also encourages the public to follow the latest project updates at www.facebook.com/NebraskaDOT/ and www.twitter.com/LNKSouthBeltway. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and buckle up.
