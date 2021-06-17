More Quarter-Cent Road Projects Beginning
Lincoln, NE (June 17, 2021) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) announced that 10 more street projects are scheduled to begin this summer as part of the Lincoln on the Move street investment program. Seven major street projects funded through the program have been completed, and five are currently in construction.
Lincoln on the Move is currently in the second year of a six-year initiative anticipated to provide $78 million of street improvements across the community. Of that total, 73.5 percent, or over $57 million, provides funding for repair, improvements, and construction of neighborhood and arterial street projects in existing areas, and 25 percent helps build streets into new growth areas. The remaining 1.5 percent, or $1.17 million, will help to fund a portion of the North 33rd and Cornhusker Highway railroad intersection betterment project. That project of the Railroad Transportation Safety District will improve safety and traffic flow in that area.
“This community effort improves both the roads we drive on and our quality of life,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird, “The investment supports our job market, public safety, education, healthcare, sustainability, and economic growth.”
Revenue from the voter-approved quarter-cent sales tax totaled $13.9 million the first year, from October 2019 through September 2020. The City estimates revenues in the second year to be about $14 million.
Projects planned for construction through the summer include:
- North Cotner Boulevard from “O” to South streets
- Huntington/Leighton Avenues from North 33rd to North 48th streets
- Rokeby Road from South 31st to South 40th streets
- Yankee Hill Road from South 40th to South 56th streets
- McPhee Elementary Neighborhood
- Culler Middle Neighborhood
- Sevenoaks Neighborhood
- Union College Neighborhood
- 40th and “A” Neighborhood
- Highlands Neighborhood
Projects currently under construction include:
- Capitol Beach Neighborhood
- West Holdrege from Northwest 56th to Northwest 48th streets
- “A” Street from 89th to 93rd streets
- Ninth Street from I-180 to “A” Street
- Rokeby Road from South 77th to South 84th streets
Completed Lincoln on the Move projects include:
- Zeman Elementary Neighborhood
- Southwood Neighborhood
- North 70th Street from Colfax Street to Havelock Avenue
- South 40th Street from Highway 2 to Clifford Drive
- Van Dorn Street from South 84th to South 91st streets
- South 48th Street from Woodland Avenue (near Highway 2) to Pioneers Boulevard