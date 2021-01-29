More Prison Staff Have COVID
(KFOR NEWS January 29, 2021) Nine staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). Director, Scott Frakes says 5 are employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, 2 are at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and 1 each are working at the Omaha Correctional Center and the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. All staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 510. 467 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
