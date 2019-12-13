More Police Reports On Allegations of Sexual Assaults Against Ex-Huskers

(KFOR NEWS December 13, 2019) KFOR NEWS has been provided abbreviated reports from Lincoln Police on 6 sexual assault accusations against former Husker football players, Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt, all happening before the pair were arrested Tuesday, December 10th, for an August 2019 sexual assault claim.
4 reports include rape accusations, 2 include molesting and/or fondling.
4 of the 6 occurred in University Suites at 17th and R between August of 2018 and February of 2019. All were reported this month. No address was given for an April 13th, 2019 molestation or fondling. On that same day, April 13, 2019, a molestation or fondling allegedly occurred at 14th and Superior. All of that leads up to the August 25th rape accusation on West Charleston. All the alleged victims were 18 and 19 year old women.
LeGrone and Hunt are out of jail awaiting their next court December 20th.
