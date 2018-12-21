More Parents Don’t Want Their Kids Becoming Teachers

Two-thirds of Americans say teachers are underpaid. Almost 80% of public school parents say they would support local teachers if they went on strike for more pay. Pay is one reason. A 2018 PDK Poll found 54% of Americans say they don’t want their child becoming a public school teacher…a majority for the first time in almost 50 year. In Nebraska, open teaching positions have more than tripled. In Nebraska, the number of open teaching positions has more than tripled. That means fewer students are going to college to become teachers.