More Ozzy!

Ozzy Osbourne is talking Black Sabbath in the second episode of his video miniseries about the making of his newly-released album, “Patient Number 9.”

The second episode of the three-part feature will be issued tomorrow but Ozzy dropped a clip yesterday.

The segment was produced by Ozzy’s son Jack Osbourne, and features exclusive interviews with Ozzy and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt.

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is featured on two songs on the record, which marks the first time ever that he appears on an Ozzy solo album.