More NDCS Staffers Test Positive For COVID-19
KFOR NEWS June 1, 2020) Nebraska Director of Corrections, Scott Frakes announced that 2 more staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are both self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who work and live in the facility as to the new positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 14.
