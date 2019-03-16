More Mandatory Evacuations Along The Platte River in East Central Nebraska

Nebraska authorities are issuing a mandatory evacuation for some neighborhoods after a levee along the Platte River in the city of Fremont.

Officials ordered residents in certain areas to leave their homes as floodwater rushed in.

Trinity Lutheran and Salem Lutheran churches in Fremont have been opened as shelters.

Crews in parts of Nebraska are using boats to rescue people in floodwaters. The flooding happened after a deluge of recent rainwater and snowmelt was sent pouring over frozen ground, overwhelming creeks and rivers.

Efforts overnight and into Saturday were hampered by reports of levee breaches and washouts of bridges and roads, including part of Highway 92 leading in and out of southwest Omaha. Authorities also confirmed Saturday that a bridge on that highway that crosses the Elkhorn River had been washed out Saturday.

The towns of North Bend and a large portion of Columbus were submerged Friday. Emergency workers used boats to evacuate residents.

