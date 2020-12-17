More Lives Lost To Covid-19 in Lincoln Thursday
Lincoln, NE (December 17, 2020) The relentless pace of Covid-19 pushed the Lancaster County death toll even higher today. Five more people lost their lives to the virus, pushing the County’s total to 133. The first local death from the virus was reported last April.
The number of new cases per day is going down, even though individuals are dying each day. The City-County Health Department reported 115 new cases today. Over the past 15 days, Lancaster County has averaged 197 new cases each day. It’s the first time the 15 day average has fallen below 200 in over a month.
The drop in covid 19 cases has led Lincoln city officials to loosen restrictions on bars, restaurants, and large gatherings. Starting at midnight tonight, customers can once again be served in person at bars and restaurants. Larger gatherings can be held both indoors and outdoors with no more than 25 percent of capacity in attendance. Gyms can also operate at 25 percent of capacity.
New COVID-19 Directed Health Measure To Ease Up Slightly On Restrictions For Bars/Restaurants