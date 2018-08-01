Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister was able to release some new details in their homicide investigation in the death of 36-year-old Jessica Brandon.

On Wednesday, the chief said the home invasion and Brandon’s shooting death inside a home in the 1900 block of Fairfield early Tuesday morning were not random. He added there is no ongoing threat toward the public.

Through interviews with neighbors and family, Bliemeister also says at least two people, maybe more, forced their way inside the house. The other people inside at the time were Brandon’s significant other and that person’s mother, along with four children all of whom were not hurt.

Brandon was shot and rushed to a Lincoln hospital, where she died an hour later.

Chief Bliemeister says they are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or, to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The post More Information Released In Lincoln Woman’s Murder appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.