(KFOR May 7, 2019) More gunshots reported to police Tuesday night in the 14th and Washington to A Street neighborhood. Police Capt. Jake Dilsaver told KFOR NEWS no bullet shells were found, unlike Saturday morning when shots were heard in the same neighborhood and shell casings were found by officers.

