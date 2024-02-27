More Details Released into Monday Afternoon Crash Between Lincoln and Waverly

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 27)–New information was released Tuesday morning regarding Monday afternoon’s multi-vehicle crash along Highway 6 between 98th and 112th Streets.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said a blue Hyundai was stopped for an eastbound red light and a white Toyota Corrola, driven by a 46-year-old Lincoln woman, was right behind it. He said an eastbound semitrailer hauling junk vehicles failed to stop and crashed into the Corolla, causing a “domino effect.”

Both the Corolla and the semi hit another vehicle that was hauling a trailer-full of equipment, ending up in the westbound lanes and the semi tipped over into the ditch. The driver of the Corolla was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where she remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, a 24-year-old Omaha, man was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

No one else was seriously injured. No citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing.