More Deaths, Possible Rise In Cases Leave Covid Risk Dial In Red
Lincoln, NE (January 5, 2020) Lincoln and Lancaster County lost three more residents to Covid 19 today, according to Health Department Figures, pushing the pandemic death toll up to 161. Case numbers have leveled off after falling for several weeks, and a new, more contagious strain is beginning to move across the nation. All of those factors, and more, will hold the County’s Covid 19 risk dial in the Red category for the ninth straight week.