More COVID In Prisons

Sep 25, 2020 @ 3:54am

(KFOR NEWS  September 25, 2020)   On Thursday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that 3 staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).  2 staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.  The third staff member is employed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L).  All three are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 144.  70 have recovered from COVID-19.

