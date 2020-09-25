More COVID In Prisons

(KFOR NEWS September 25, 2020) On Thursday, Director Scott R. Frakes announced that 3 staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services are positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). 2 staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The third staff member is employed at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). All three are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 144. 70 have recovered from COVID-19.
