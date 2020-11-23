More COVID in Prison

(KFOR NEWS November 23, 2020) Eight staff members with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services test positive for the coronavirus. Three are employed at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 2 at Omaha Correctional Center, 1 at the Lincoln Correctional Center 1 at the State Penitentiary and 1 at the Central Office. All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 294. 213 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
