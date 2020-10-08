      Weather Alert

More COVID in NE Prisons

Oct 8, 2020 @ 3:59am

(KFOR NEWS  October 8, 2020)   4 more cases of COVID-19 reported in the Nebraska correctional system.

Department of Correctional Services Director, Scott . Frakes, announced Wednesday that 4 staff members are positive for the coronavirus.

3 staff members are employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP).  The 4th staff member is employed at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW). All four individuals are self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 166.  116 of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

