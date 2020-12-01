More COVID In Corrections
(KFOR NEWS December 1. 2020) 12 more staff with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). NDCS Director, Scott R. Frakes, says 5 are employed at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution, 4 at the Lincoln Correctional Center, and 1 each at the Omaha Correctional Center, Work Ethic Camp and Nebraska State Penitentiary. All of the staff members are self-isolating at home.
Notification will be provided to those who live and work in those locations as to the positive cases. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the staff members will be directed to self-quarantine until cleared by a medical provider.
This brings the total number of NDCS staff members diagnosed with COVID-19 to 343. Two hundred and thirty-two of those individuals have recovered from COVID-19.
